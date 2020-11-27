AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
IMC realizes dream via Toyota-Goth Education Programme

Recorder Report 27 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has realized a 12-year-old dream via its Toyota - Goth Education Programme (T-GEP) with its first batch of students from the under-privileged neighbouring localities.

The company instituted the Toyota-Goth Education Programme in 2008 under its Community Uplift Initiative to provide full financial support for elementary and secondary school education to children from economically disadvantaged communities of neighbouring localities where IMC operates. To this end, IMC has partnered with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) for imparting quality education from grassroots level.

The Programme has gradually expanded its area of operation and has resulted in not only improving the living standard and way of thinking but also helped in reducing the long tradition of early marriage of girls in the neighbouring communities.

"Through our notable contributions in education, IMC as a signatory to the UNs Sustainable Development Goals, supports SDG 4-Quality Education, which focuses on inclusive and equitable quality education and promotes lifelong opportunities for all, explains Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO, IMC.

He further added, "Our first batch of T-GEP consisted of two boys, who have completed their Intermediate and having shown interest in building their career through IMC's flagship Apprenticeship Programme, I am happy that they have joined the Company.

