PARTLY FACETIOUS: Conflict of Interest

"I know the problem with The Khan's army of Advisors and Special Assistants!"

"We all know the problem with them! They were either in business, which The Khan reckons implies knowledge of the subject and..."

"Assumes that it implies a sincere desire to do good for the country and if they have the salary and/or the perks while their heirs run the business meanwhile...."

"Internationally that is referred to as conflict of interest - even in England...."

"Granted that The Khan's examples are mostly from England where he spent time when he was playing cricket...."

"Decades ago - I bet the Sons Sharif are much more knowledgeable about the present UK."

"You are bad."

"Anyway going back to his army of advisors and special assistants conflict of interest is not the problem I was referring to."

"You were angered at Mickey Mouse's press conference on Wednesday...."

"Mickey Mouse?"

"SAPM on Petroleum, he looks like Mickey, cute and cuddly, but reckons he is Mighty Mouse. Anyway he has cost the country over 200 million dollars by not taking decisions in a timely manner or in other words deferring the decision to import when the price of LNG was down to when the LNG price was high..."

"LNG is not like carrots or radishes, he said."

"OK so what is it like? I know like SAPMs....easy to procure when money or is it protocol is no object."

"You are so bad - but I would urge the Prime Minister to get the 200 million dollars out of this man's pocket and...."

"That brings me to why I think there is a problem with The Khan's army of advisors and SAPMs?"

"OK go ahead."

"They have a one man constituency - The Khan himself and they have convinced The Khan that what they say is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and that those criticizing their performance are supporters of those dratted Sharifs, Zardaris and the Bhutto Zardaris and..."

"Sadly I would agree but The Khan must have heard the proverb rats are the first ones to leave a sinking ship....."

"Give a cricket example?"

"You don't play for the crowd you play for the country."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020