Bilawal tests positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced on Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Bilawal made this announcement in his tweet, and said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am self isolating with mild symptoms."

He further said, "I will continue working from home and I will address the PPP foundation day gathering via a video link. Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side."

Bilawal Bhutto went into self-isolation on Tuesday after his political secretary Jameel Soomro tested positive for coronavirus. According to the sources, Bilawal would address Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gathering in Multan on November 30 through video link.

They said that the gathering would also mark the party's 53rd foundation day.

Sources said former president and the PPP co-chairman has issued directions to the entire staff of Bilawal House in Karachi to undergo COVID-19 tests. The staff, including security personnel, will not be allowed inside without a PCR test report. The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa health minister wished Bilawal to be "well' and advised everyone sitting with the PPP Chairman at the PDM gathering in Peshawar to get themselves tested.

