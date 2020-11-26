AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
CHCC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (5.87%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.93%)
DGKC 103.94 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.02%)
EFERT 61.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.49%)
FCCL 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.11%)
HASCOL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.76%)
HBL 129.89 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 79.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.44%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.59%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.06%)
KEL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
OGDC 103.07 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (5.67%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.7%)
PIBTL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.11%)
PIOC 90.29 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (8.13%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.38%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (6.03%)
PSO 195.07 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.52%)
SNGP 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
STPL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.28%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (8.47%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By ▲ 58.16 (1.39%)
BR30 21,403 Increased By ▲ 315.18 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,031 Increased By ▲ 653.5 (1.62%)
KSE30 17,295 Increased By ▲ 278.41 (1.64%)
London stocks end lower on grim post-lockdown outlook

  • Persimmon, Intermediate Capital Group bottom out FTSE 100.
  • Virgin Money drops for second straight day after profit slump.
  • Brexit trade deal can be reached, but not at any cost – Sunak.
Reuters 26 Nov 2020

British stocks fell on Thursday amid heightened concerns over economic growth after Health Minister Matt Hancock said more than a third of the population would remain under tough COVID-19 restrictions at the end of a national lockdown.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.4%, with financial and material stocks weighing the most, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 0.9%, ending at a nine-day low.

Hancock's announcement followed Finance Minister Rishi Sunak's grim forecast on Wednesday that Britain was set for its worst annual economic contraction in more than 300 years due to the pandemic.

Britain has Europe's highest official death toll from the pandemic and has been hit hard by a second wave of cases, which prompted a month-long lockdown that has severely crimped economic activity.

"There is a tug of war between the short-term uncertainty, what is going to be a tough winter from an economic standpoint and the potential for a much stronger and sustained recovery, if we get mass vaccination and the pandemic is brought under control at some point next year," said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays.

While positive vaccine-related headlines have helped British stocks gain this month, they have still underperformed global peers due to uncertainty over Brexit negotiations, as the end-of-year deadline for a trade deal looms.

Britain and the European Union can clinch a Brexit trade deal and the shape of one is clear, but London will not sign up to an accord at any cost, Finance Minister Sunak said.

Among individual movers, homebuilder Persimmon and fund manager Intermediate Capital Group bottomed out the blue-chip index.

Retail banker Virgin Money UK was among the biggest weights on the mid-cap index, dropping for a second straight day after reporting a 77% drop in its annual profit.

