Pakistan
Gold price increases Rs200 to Rs110,500 per tola
26 Nov 2020
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs. 200 on Thursday and was traded at 110,500 against its sale at Rs. 110,300 the previous day.
Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs. 172 and was traded at Rs. 94,736 against Rs. 94,564 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 86,841, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 1180 and Rs. 1011.65 respectively.
The gold prices in the in international market increased by $6 and was traded at $1815 against $$1809.
