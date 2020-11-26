Shibli prays for health of Bilawal Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday prayed Allah Almighty to give complete health to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The minister, in a tweet, said, "We express our best wishes for all patients, including Bilawal Bhutto."

He said precaution was imperative to protect the from the pandemic. "Corona does not differentiate between leaders and the people. Opposition leaders must care for their lives and for those of the public."