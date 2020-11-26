AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
CHCC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (5.87%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.93%)
DGKC 103.94 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.02%)
EFERT 61.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.49%)
FCCL 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.11%)
HASCOL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.76%)
HBL 129.89 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 79.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.44%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.59%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.06%)
KEL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
OGDC 103.07 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (5.67%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.7%)
PIBTL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.11%)
PIOC 90.29 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (8.13%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.38%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (6.03%)
PSO 195.07 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.52%)
SNGP 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
STPL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.28%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (8.47%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By ▲ 58.16 (1.39%)
BR30 21,403 Increased By ▲ 315.18 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,031 Increased By ▲ 653.5 (1.62%)
KSE30 17,295 Increased By ▲ 278.41 (1.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►

UK's PM appoints chief of staff after aide's stormy exit

  • Since 2016, Rosenfield has been global head of corporate clients for Hakluyt, a London-based strategic advisory firm that was founded by former operatives of Britain's foreign intelligence agency, MI6.
AFP 26 Nov 2020

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday appointed a low-profile former Treasury official as his new chief of staff to steady the Downing Street ship after the stormy exit of his Brexiteer right-hand man.

Dan Rosenfield will formally take over the prime minister's office on January 1, according to a Downing Street statement, potentially handing him a poisoned chalice as Britain quits a post-Brexit transition period out of the European Union.

Since 2016, Rosenfield has been global head of corporate clients for Hakluyt, a London-based strategic advisory firm that was founded by former operatives of Britain's foreign intelligence agency, MI6.

On its LinkedIn site, Hakluyt emphasises the collegial nature of its office environment and says: "Sharp elbows and arrogance are simply not tolerated."

That stands in contrast to the notoriously abrasive Dominic Cummings, who masterminded the "Vote Leave" campaign in Britain's 2016 Brexit referendum.

He stormed out of his job as Johnson's senior advisor -- and effectively chief of staff -- this month after a power struggle among the prime minister's top team.

There was speculation that Johnson would opt for a senior politician such as former finance minister Sajid Javid as chief of staff.

But instead he has favoured behind-the-scenes experience in the low-key Rosenfield, suggesting a more consensual style after Cummings.

Prior to Hakluyt, Rosenfield was a managing director at Bank of America following 11 years at Britain's Treasury department, including four as a top aide to two finance ministers.

He is also chairman of World Jewish Relief, the leading humanitarian charity for Britain's Jewish community.

Boris Johnson

UK's PM appoints chief of staff after aide's stormy exit

Recognition of Israel not under consideration, reiterates Foreign Office

Air strikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria: monitor

Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Thursday

Indian farmers clash with police over farm reforms

Coronavirus: Airlines can no longer offer meals, beverages on domestic flights

Pakistan records highest coronavirus cases since July with 3,306 new infections

Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over recent LoC violations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters