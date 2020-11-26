Sindh accepts Karachi traders' demands, changes business hours

Government of Sindh on Thursday announced that it has accepted demands of the traders to change business timings from 10am to 8pm.

Provincial government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab made the announcement via tweet which states: "This is to inform that markets in #Sindh will remain open till 8 PM."

"It is again expected from the market associations, shop owners and citizens that due regard to SOPs shall be observed & everyone including the shopkeeper and visitor shall wear a mask," he added.

Earlier, Karachi's businesspeople had demanded the Sindh government allow their shops to open at 10am and conclude daily operations at 8pm after new restrictions were announced to curb the rising coronavirus cases.

The business fraternity warned they will stage sit-ins outside the markets if the new coronavirus measures were imposed without their input.