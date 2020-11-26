Sindh reports over 1400 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Sindh on Thursday reported over 1402 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths by the virus in the province in the last 24 hours.

“Sindh reported 1402 new cases when 10585 tests were performed during 24 hours,” said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while giving daily briefing on the pandemic.

In last 24 hours 19 more patients have died of the virus, the death toll by the disease to 2885, the chief minister said.

Out of the total, 774 patients are being treated in various hospitals of which 684 are said to be in critical condition including 58 of them on ventilators.

Giving details of the COVID-19 cases reported from Karachi, Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial capital reported 1148 cases today.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has recorded fresh 3,306 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths due to the virus during the period.

In the past 24 hours, 40 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,843.