PTI candidates win speaker, deputy speaker positions in GBLA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates have safely secured the positions of speaker and deputy speaker in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly.

Syed Amjad Ali was elected as speaker of GBLA while advocate Nazir Ahmed secured the seat of deputy speaker of the assembly

Outgoing speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad administered the oath to the newly-elected speaker.

Ali secured 18 votes against joint opposition candidate Ghulam Mohammad’s eight votes.

Similarly, deputy speaker advocate Ahmed bagged 22 votes, while opposition candidate Rehmat Khaliq was able to get nine votes.

Later, the speaker, Zaidi, chaired the meeting of the newly-elected lawmakers and thanked the lawmakers for choosing him for the position.

It is with to mention here that PTI had secured 22 out of the 33 seats in the assembly in recently concluded GB polls.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly consists of 33 seats — 24 of which are contested through direct elections. The remaining nine are reserved seats — six for women and three for technocrats and professionals.