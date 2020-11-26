No live shows? No problem. Three-day Coke Fest 2020 draws two million viewers

Follow BR Lifestyle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Pakistan’s first ever live digital music festival, Coke Fest 2020, attracted more than two million viewers online with a global audience from over 40 countries experiencing young and new Pakistani music, according to organisers.

Presented by online music streaming platform Patari and on-demand video streaming platform Tapmad, the festival featured four stages and a studio cameo all the way from London.

Day 1 — on November 21, 2020 — featured performances by rock band E-Sharp and Alicia Diaz where they performed "Choti Khushiyan", "Khuda Ki Basti", "Kya Maine Socha", "Badshah" and 'Sooli". Nine-year-old Pakistani rapper Kaky Thou$and and Asif Bali performed "Aya Thou$and Back" and "Apna Daur Aayega", while the electro-pop sensation Abdullah Siddiqui performed his originals "Clean", "Diamond & Dynamite", "Telescope Heart" and "Party Trick".

The following day of Pakistan’s first ever live digital music festival, attracted over a million digital viewers.

E Sharp and Alycia Diaz perform on day 1 of Coke Fest 2020.

Natasha Baig performs original tracks on day 2 of Coke Fest 2020.

Hosted by TV and radio host Dino Ali with a special digital watch-party featuring Anoushey Ashraf, day 2 of the digital music festival showcased performances by Britain’s Got Talent’s Sirine Jahangir, who performed her original songs "Breathe" and "Understand", and Sufi-rock powerhouse Natasha Baig who performed four originals: "Ya Maula", "Hik Hai", "Sheesha Ban Ja" and "Shikwa".

This was followed by a power pack performance from Punjabi rapper Xploymer Dar ft. Hashim; the duo performed "Power Di Game", "New Era," "Kaam Bole" and "Unni Vi".

The night ended with a scintillating set from the EDM outfit SomeWhatSuper who lit up the stage with the energetic "Pakistaniyat. These performances, set across multiple stages in the Coke Fest arena, were streamed live on Tapmad in over 10 countries.

Day 3 of the festival showcased live performances by rising hip-hop duo Young Stunners, who performed seven of their original songs. The young rappers were followed by a captivating display from pop sensation Shamoon Ismail, who performed six original tracks, inlcuding "Karachi", "Taare" and "Khayaal".

Shamoon Ismail performs on day 3 of Coke Fest 2020.

Ali Noor performs on day 3 of Coke Fest 2020.

Ali Noor brought the night to a close as he showed his range and versatility through a powerpacked performance with "Pagal", "Naye Marna", "Saari Raat" and "Nasha".

These performances, set across multiple stages in the Coke Fest arena, were streamed live on Tapmad for the local and global audience.

If you missed it, you can watch again here and here.