Pakistan
Bullion prices on Thursday
- Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Thursday.
26 Nov 2020
KARACHI: Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Thursday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 94736.00 (per 10 gram) Silver Tezabi Rs. 1011.65 (per 10 gram)
Recognition of Israel not under consideration, reiterates Foreign Office
Bullion prices on Thursday
Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims
Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Thursday
Indian farmers clash with police over farm reforms
Coronavirus: Airlines can no longer offer meals, beverages on domestic flights
Pakistan records highest coronavirus cases since July with 3,306 new infections
Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over recent LoC violations
Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for COVID-19
Abu Dhabi crown prince, Israeli PM nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
$19.85m grant deal inked with WB
Read more stories
Comments