Pakistan
86 outlets of quack sealed
26 Nov 2020
FAISALABAD: The district health authority in a crackdown against quacks sealed 86 clinics and got registered cases against 10 during the current year.
Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Ahmed said that health teams had also imposed fine of over Rs. 3.7 million on quacks.
He appealed to people and the media to inform the health department about quacks as their names would be kept secret.
Meanwhile, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Atta ul Monam on Thursday sealed a care lab on Kokianwala Road, fined Bashir Clinic and Ultrasound and Madina Pharmacy and issued warning to Ali Maternity Home.
He also checked various medical stores, clinics and labs and took action against them.
