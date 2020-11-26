Afghanistan Presidential Palace Rejects Progress in Doha Peace Talks

On Wednesday, the Afghanistan Presidential Palace rejected any progress in the peace negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban, adding that any deadlock in the talks has not been broken so far.

While sources this week reported a potential breakthrough in the talks, but presidential spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi told reporters that the Taliban’s demand is “against the Constitution"; however, he did not disclose any details.

Sediqqi stated that peace is a priority for President Ghani, and that the Taliban should join the peace process as it is supported by the wider international community and will bring a hard-earned era of democratic stability and prosperity to the country.

He added that "the government is working on peace, and is ready for peace as it was in the past [...] Afghan Republic’s negotiating team is trying to break any deadlock and keep the Taliban at the table of negotiations".

Sediqqi stated that the international community condemned the increase in violence in the country, and expressed their concerns over civilian casualties; calling for an immediate ceasefire in Afghanistan. He added that the Taliban does not have "global legitimacy", and that they are facing the democratically-elected government of Afghanistan.

According to TOLO News, this week the Afghan Chief Negotiator Mohammad Massoom Stanikzai and Presidential Peace Advisor Salam Rahimi went on a secret trip to Kabul in the past three days, seeking President Ghani’s approval for an agreed peace deal formulation.