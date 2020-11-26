AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
CHCC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (5.87%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.93%)
DGKC 103.94 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.02%)
EFERT 61.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.49%)
FCCL 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.11%)
HASCOL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.76%)
HBL 129.89 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 79.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.44%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.59%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.06%)
KEL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
OGDC 103.07 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (5.67%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.7%)
PIBTL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.11%)
PIOC 90.29 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (8.13%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.38%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (6.03%)
PSO 195.07 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.52%)
SNGP 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
STPL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.28%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (8.47%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By ▲ 58.16 (1.39%)
BR30 21,403 Increased By ▲ 315.18 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,031 Increased By ▲ 653.5 (1.62%)
KSE30 17,295 Increased By ▲ 278.41 (1.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business & Finance

Mexico's economy to plunge less than feared: central bank

  • The country was still facing a "very adverse situation due to the pandemic," he added.
AFP 26 Nov 2020

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's pandemic-afflicted economy is forecast to contract by up to 9.3 percent this year, a less severe slump than previously feared, the central bank said Wednesday.

The Bank of Mexico had warned in August that Latin America's second-largest economy was in danger of shrinking by up to 12.8 percent in 2020.

Economic activity has since shown signs of recovering after an easing of pandemic control measures that had triggered an unprecedented 18.7 percent plunge in the second quarter from a year earlier.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded 12.0 percent in the July-September period from the previous quarter, the most since record-keeping began several decades ago, according to an official preliminary estimate released last month.

The central bank now foresees a fall in GDP of between 8.7 and 9.3 percent this year.

"A high degree of uncertainty remains globally and nationally," Bank of Mexico governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon told reporters.

The country was still facing a "very adverse situation due to the pandemic," he added.

In 2021, economic growth of between 0.6 and 5.3 percent is expected, the central bank said.

Mexico has officially registered more than 100,000 coronavirus deaths -- one of the world's highest tolls.

The government imposed lockdown measures at the end of March and started gradually reopening the economy in June.

New restrictions have been introduced in recent weeks in response to an increase in infections and Mexico City authorities have said that the capital is close to entering a new lockdown.

Mexico

Mexico's economy to plunge less than feared: central bank

Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Thursday

Indian farmers clash with police over farm reforms

Pakistan records highest coronavirus cases since July with 3,306 new infections

Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over recent LoC violations

Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for COVID-19

Abu Dhabi crown prince, Israeli PM nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

$19.85m grant deal inked with WB

ST relief on import of 61 Covid-related items

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters