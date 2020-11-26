Pakistan
World acknowledging Pakistan economy's resilience against coronavirus: Shibli
The address of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the World Economic Forum was manifestation of our successful strategic priorities, he added.
26 Nov 2020
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the world was acknowledging the remarkable resilience shown by Pakistan's economy against coronavirus.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said Pakistan was being showcased as a model for the world and had received recognition from President World Economic Forum Børge Brende.
