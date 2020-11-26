World acknowledging Pakistan economy's resilience against coronavirus: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the world was acknowledging the remarkable resilience shown by Pakistan's economy against coronavirus.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said Pakistan was being showcased as a model for the world and had received recognition from President World Economic Forum Børge Brende.

The address of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the World Economic Forum was manifestation of our successful strategic priorities, he added.