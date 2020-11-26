South Korea mill tenders for 45,000 tonnes Australian wheat

HAMBURG: South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill has issued a tender to purchase around 45,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from Australia, European traders said on Thursday.

The tender also closes on Thursday, Nov. 26. Shipment is sought between Feb. 16 and March 15, 2021.

The tender sought 42,370 tonnes of Korean Australian standard white noodle blend wheat (KASW) and 2,630 tonnes of Australian hard wheat number two (AH2), they said.