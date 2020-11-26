World
South Korea's Moon vows to work with China to end war, build peace on Korean peninsula
- Moon made the remarks at a meeting with visiting Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who told him that bilateral ties will overcome the coronavirus pandemic to forge an advanced partnership.
26 Nov 2020
SEOUL: South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that he will continue to work with China to end war and build lasting peace on the Korean peninsula, his office said.
Moon made the remarks at a meeting with visiting Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who told him that bilateral ties will overcome the coronavirus pandemic to forge an advanced partnership, the presidential Blue House said.
Comments