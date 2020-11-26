Toyota Reveals Corolla Cross Official Features for Pakistan

Toyota Indus Motors (IMC) has revealed the official features and specifications for its Corolla Cross.

The new Corolla Cross is one of the most popular cars by Toyota in the International market. This car is a crossover between the traditional corolla series cars and a compact SUV.

Corolla Cross will feature a 1798cc hybrid engine with the ability to produce 168hp at 3600 RPM and 305Nm torque at 3600 RPM. The car will also have a Direct Shift CVT transmission.

While all variants of the Corolla Cross will have ABS, Hill Starting Assist System, passenger seat and parking sensors, the international model has 7 airbags in total and the low-end model will only have dual airbags.

The exterior of the high-end version will feature LED headlamps, DRLs, and power and kick sensor trunk door. On the other hand, the low-end Corolla Cross will have halogen headlamps, electric lock boot.

Overall the Corolla Cross' exterior will come with 17-inch alloy rims, body colored door handles, shark fin antenna, and electric and auto fold side view mirrors.

From the inside, Corolla Cross will have an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, Auto AC dual-mode, leather seats, and rear AC vents. However, low-end variants will come with fabric seats, a basic audio system with CD/BT, Single-Mode Auto AC and no AC vents for rear seats.

While the top-end variant will have cruise control, all variants are expected to operate on sports and eco driving modes.

Pakwheel.com reports that IMC will only be importing Completely built units (CBU) of this car in Pakistan. Although the company has not revealed the price list as yet, the price of Corolla Cross can be expected to start from Rs 8.5 million in Pakistan.