World
Hungary shuns further restrictions despite rising COVID-19 cases
26 Nov 2020
BUDAPEST: Hungary plans no further restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday, even as health officials reported a steady rise in new cases and the number of deaths.
Gulyas told a press briefing that the government would look at infections data next week again to review its decisions.
Comments