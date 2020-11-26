Razak Dawod urges exporters to send proposal for Pak-Afghan PTA

Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has urged exporters to send their proposals on the proposed Pakistan-Afghanistan Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

“Chaired the first consultative session with the stakeholders on proposed Pakistan-Afghanistan PTA at the MOC. Valuable inputs were provided by various stakeholders,” said Dawood on Thursday in a series of tweets.

“This will now be followed by sector-specific meetings so that Pakistan’s Request List for the PTA can be finalized for discussion with Afghanistan which are expected to take place at around middle of next month.

“I request all exporters to send their proposals to MOC at the earliest. Bilateral trade with Afghanistan has to be placed on a sustainable growth path,” he added.

Dawood, was also part of the Prime Minister entourage for Afghanistan headed an inter-ministerial delegation to Afghanistan for two days (Nov 16-17) for talks on Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) and possibilities of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between the two countries.

In a tweet, he said that he held extensive round of discussions with the concerned officials and a one-on-one meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, adding that many understandings were reached on several issues relating to trade and transportation. Talking to Business Recorder, he said that he held very successful discussions with the Afghan side on trade, port issues and trucking, and was hopeful that all matters will be resolved amicably.