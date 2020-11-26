Markets
Ugandan shilling a notch firmer on commodity flows
- At 0926GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,695/3,705, compared to Wednesday's close of 3,700/3,710.
26 Nov 2020
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was a notch firmer on Thursday, supported by hard currency inflows from exporters of commodities like coffee, tea and others, traders said.
At 0926GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,695/3,705, compared to Wednesday's close of 3,700/3,710.
Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims
Ugandan shilling a notch firmer on commodity flows
Pakistan records highest coronavirus cases since July with 3,306 new infections
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over recent LoC violations
Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for COVID-19
Abu Dhabi crown prince, Israeli PM nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
$19.85m grant deal inked with WB
ST relief on import of 61 Covid-related items
PM apprehends impending harm to economy
EU derivatives decision leaves London in the lurch
RLNG-fired power plants: Sell-off plan faces difficult situation
Increase in power, gas tariffs deferred by 3 to 4 years: SAPM
Read more stories
Comments