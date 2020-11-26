AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
Coronavirus: 200 Pakistanis stranded in India to return home

BR Web Desk Updated 26 Nov 2020

As many as 200 Pakistanis, who are stranded in different cities of India due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will return home via Wagah border crossing.

The group will be quarantined for one week after their arrival to home.

Back in September, 200 Pakistanis stranded in India due to travel restrictions imposed following Covid-19 pandemic.

The Pakistan High Commission in Delhi oversaw the repatriation of stranded citizens due to the lockdown.

The stranded Pakistani nationals, including women and children, were screened and transferred to quarantine centres in Lahore upon their arrival in Pakistan.

They were stuck Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi due to the travel restrictions brought in to control the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Pakistan’s High Commission in Delhi made efforts to ensure their repatriation to the country.

