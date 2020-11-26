CM Punjab approves parole of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has approved the five-day parole of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz so they can attend the funeral procession of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The leader of opposition in National Assembly and his son sought a two-week parole on Monday. On Wednesday, the provincial cabinet approved only a five-day parole and forwarded the summary to CM for approval.

The parole reportedly starts tomorrow (Thursday) at 2pm. The parole-based release will come into effect once Begum Shamim's body reaches Pakistan.

Begum Shamim had passed away on Sunday aged 89. She had developed a severe chest infection and was suffering from an advanced stage of Alzheimer's disease.

She was being treated at a London hospital and her body was kept at the Avenfield Apartments where she was staying with her son.

Former prime minister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif will not be able to accompany his mother's body to Pakistan, ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar said.