Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over recent LoC violations

Pakistan summoned on Thursday a senior Indian diplomat and condemned the deplorable targeting of an innocent civilian by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

On Thursday, Ansar 33, father of three daughters, was martyred after being hit by Indian troops' indiscriminate firing while he was moving on Motorbike near his house in Garhi village in Bagsar Sector.

In a press release issued today, Foreign Office (FO) called on India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding. India was also urged that it should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council.

The FO said India has committed 2840 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 27 deaths and serious injuries to 245 innocent civilians.

FO said these Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC are a threat to regional peace and security. "By raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)," FO said.