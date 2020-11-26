Six members of Pakistan's touring squad to New Zealand test positive for COVID-19

Six members of Pakistan's touring squad to New Zealand has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Tests were conducted on the Pakistan touring contingent as they arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday, with the results stating that four of the positive results are new while the two others were "historical".

It remains unclear at this stage if the six individuals who have tested positive are players, staff members or others in the touring contingent.

They will be moving into quarantine in the managed isolation facility where Pakistan are based.

All members of the Pakistan touring squad were tested on four occasions before leaving Lahore and had returned negative results. Fakhar Zaman was left out of the squad as a precautionary measure, after he displayed symptoms such as a fever prior to the departure.

The Pakistan team were exempted to train in the managed isolation facility, but that has currently been put on hold till any pending investigations have been completed.