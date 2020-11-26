AVN 66.95 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
CHCC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (5.87%)
DCL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.04%)
DGKC 104.03 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.11%)
EFERT 61.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.49%)
FCCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
HASCOL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.54%)
HBL 129.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.76%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.66%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
JSCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.63%)
KAPCO 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.24%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.05%)
LOTCHEM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
MLCF 38.11 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.35%)
OGDC 103.00 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.6%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.7%)
PIBTL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.19%)
PIOC 90.33 Increased By ▲ 6.83 (8.18%)
POWER 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.49%)
PPL 93.31 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (6.13%)
PSO 194.85 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (2.4%)
SNGP 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.4%)
STPL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
TRG 57.19 Increased By ▲ 4.29 (8.11%)
UNITY 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By ▲ 66.26 (1.58%)
BR30 21,462 Increased By ▲ 373.9 (1.77%)
KSE100 41,021 Increased By ▲ 643.21 (1.59%)
KSE30 17,301 Increased By ▲ 284.65 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Life & Style

Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in next Fantastic Beasts movie

The Danish actor, known for his role as serial killer Hannibal Lecter, will play Gellert Grindelwald in the billion-dollar Harry Potter spin-off franchise.
Reuters 26 Nov 2020

Follow BR Lifestyle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has been chosen to replace Johnny Depp in the upcoming third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Warner Bros. said on Wednesday.

Mikkelsen, 55, who is known for his role as serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the U.S. television series Hannibal, will play the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the spinoff movie from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

Depp was forced to exit the role earlier this month after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid newspaper that branded him a “wife beater.” The three-week trial in July heard evidence from Depp and his former wife Amber Heard about a tempestuous marriage marked by violence on both sides and of heavy drinking by Depp.

Depp, who had earlier begun production on the third Fantastic Beasts movie in London, said he was asked to leave by Warner Bros.

Mikkelsen also played roles in action movies Doctor Strange and Casino Royale as well as taking roles in Danish dramas such as *The Hunt and A Royal Affair.

The Fantastic Beasts movies, based on the magical adventures of Newt Scamander, are set some 60 years before the Harry Potter films but feature several of the same key characters when they were younger.

The third as yet untitled movie in the series is set for release in July 2022.

The first two of the five planned Fantastic Beasts films earned $1.5 billion at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in next Fantastic Beasts movie

Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for COVID-19

Abu Dhabi crown prince, Israeli PM nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

$19.85m grant deal inked with WB

ST relief on import of 61 Covid-related items

PM apprehends impending harm to economy

EU derivatives decision leaves London in the lurch

RLNG-fired power plants: Sell-off plan faces difficult situation

Increase in power, gas tariffs deferred by 3 to 4 years: SAPM

Expensive energy ‘biggest’ problem, WEF told

Six major generals promoted to rank of lieutenant general

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters