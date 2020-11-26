AVN 66.95 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.24%)
International transit activity initiates at Gwadar Port

  • FBR has already notified International Transshipment Rules vide SRO 218(I)/2020 dated 10.03.2020.
Ali Ahmed 26 Nov 2020

Under the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to kick start operations at the Gwadar Port, the Federal Board of Revenue has taken the initiative which resulted in the arrival of the first fish carrier containing 200 Tons of fish from international waters at Gwadar.

The fish will be shipped to China in reefer containers, the Pakistan Customs said that it is all geared up to realize the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for transforming Gwadar into an International Transit trade Hub and facilitate trade through Gwadar Port.

FBR has already notified International Transshipment Rules vide SRO 218(I)/2020 dated 10.03.2020. A dedicated Directorate of Transit Trade has also been established at Gwadar to work closely with the stakeholders and transform Gwadar into a Transit trade hub.

As a result in the coming days, more vessels containing international cargo including LPG, Steel Pipes, DAP fertilizer for transit to Afghanistan is scheduled to arrive at Gwadar Port. This reflects the confidence of the international business community and shipping lines in the economic potential of the Port and excellent trade facilitation measures put in place by Pakistan Customs.

During the recent visit of a high-level Pakistani delegation to Afghanistan led by Advisor on Commerce, the Afghan businessmen have shown interest in making an investment for trade through Gwadar Port.

