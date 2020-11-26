CAA issues new guidelines for foreign travelers amid second COVID-19 wave

Amid the second wave of coronavirus, the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan (CAA) has issued a new travel guideline for foreign travelers to prevent the global COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the civil aviation notification, passengers coming from abroad have been divided into two categories instead of three with regard to coronavirus as the CAA has removed category C.

As per the details, Singapore has been included in Category A and the number of countries in Category A has been reduced from 30 to 22. Countries including Australia, China, Maldives, New Zealand, Nigeria, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam are included in Category A.

Passengers from Category A countries will be exempted from the Coronavirus test and passengers from Category B countries will be required to take the Corona test. Passengers from Category B countries will have to undergo a corona test within 96 hours before traveling.

The CAA said all international airlines, chartered planes and other airlines must implement the new SOPs and all passengers arriving from abroad must also fill out a health declaration form.

The new Civil Aviation Authority Advisory will remain in effect until December 31, 2020.