AVN 66.86 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.1%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
CHCC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (5.87%)
DCL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.04%)
DGKC 104.05 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (3.13%)
EFERT 61.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.49%)
FCCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.11%)
HASCOL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.54%)
HBL 129.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.76%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.66%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
JSCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.63%)
KAPCO 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.24%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.05%)
LOTCHEM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
MLCF 38.14 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.44%)
OGDC 103.10 Increased By ▲ 5.56 (5.7%)
PAEL 32.17 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.28%)
PIBTL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.19%)
PIOC 90.33 Increased By ▲ 6.83 (8.18%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.38%)
PPL 93.31 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (6.13%)
PSO 195.30 Increased By ▲ 5.02 (2.64%)
SNGP 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
STPL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
TRG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (7.94%)
UNITY 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
BR100 4,261 Increased By ▲ 66.41 (1.58%)
BR30 21,462 Increased By ▲ 373.9 (1.77%)
KSE100 41,028 Increased By ▲ 650.9 (1.61%)
KSE30 17,312 Increased By ▲ 295.34 (1.74%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business & Finance

CAA issues new guidelines for foreign travelers amid second COVID-19 wave

  • The new Civil Aviation Authority Advisory will remain in effect until December 31, 2020.
Ali Ahmed 26 Nov 2020

Amid the second wave of coronavirus, the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan (CAA) has issued a new travel guideline for foreign travelers to prevent the global COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the civil aviation notification, passengers coming from abroad have been divided into two categories instead of three with regard to coronavirus as the CAA has removed category C.

As per the details, Singapore has been included in Category A and the number of countries in Category A has been reduced from 30 to 22. Countries including Australia, China, Maldives, New Zealand, Nigeria, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam are included in Category A.

Passengers from Category A countries will be exempted from the Coronavirus test and passengers from Category B countries will be required to take the Corona test. Passengers from Category B countries will have to undergo a corona test within 96 hours before traveling.

The CAA said all international airlines, chartered planes and other airlines must implement the new SOPs and all passengers arriving from abroad must also fill out a health declaration form.

The new Civil Aviation Authority Advisory will remain in effect until December 31, 2020.

Pakistan CAA COVID19

CAA issues new guidelines for foreign travelers amid second COVID-19 wave

Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for COVID-19

Abu Dhabi crown prince, Israeli PM nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

$19.85m grant deal inked with WB

ST relief on import of 61 Covid-related items

PM apprehends impending harm to economy

EU derivatives decision leaves London in the lurch

RLNG-fired power plants: Sell-off plan faces difficult situation

Increase in power, gas tariffs deferred by 3 to 4 years: SAPM

Expensive energy ‘biggest’ problem, WEF told

Six major generals promoted to rank of lieutenant general

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters