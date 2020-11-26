Tesla raises prices for Model S across Europe

AVN 66.64 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.76%)
Reuters 26 Nov 2020

Tesla Inc has increased prices for its Model S sedan across Europe, with rates varying in different countries, according to the electric automaker’s website.

The price for Model S in Germany currently stands at 81,990 euros ($97,699.28), compared with its earlier price of 76,990 euros. Tesla also raised prices in France and the UK by 5,000 euros, while there was an increase of 2,000 euros in Spain.

In comparison, Model S costs $67,920 in the United States, following the company’s back-to-back price cuts on the high-end sedan last month.

Earlier in the day, Electrek reported here that the price hike also included Model X sport utility vehicle and Model 3 sedans.

Reuters could not independently verify these changes.

