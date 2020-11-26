Pakistan records highest coronavirus cases since July with 3,306 new infections

The nationwide coronavirus tally reached 386,198 on Thursday after 3,306 cases were reported across the country.

In the last 24 hours, 45,999 tests were conducted for the novel virus out of which Sindh reported 1,348 cases, Punjab 720, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 514 and Balochistan reported 51 new infections.

Meanwhile, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively recorded 673 coronavirus cases. The country also reported 40 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,843. 1,968 virus patients are in critical condition.

Pakistan also recorded more than 1000 recoveries. 334,392 people have recovered from the novel virus since the pandemic first emerged here.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government has decided not to shut down factories and businesses.

We don’t want people to die due to hunger while saving them from coronavirus, the PM said. He once again urged the nation to strictly follow the coronavirus guidelines.