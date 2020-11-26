ST relief on import of 61 Covid-related items

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted sales tax on the import of 61 Covid-related items/apparatus up to June 30, 2021. The FBR has issued SRO 1257(I)/2020 here on Wednesday to supersessed notification no SRO 555(I)/2020, dated the 19th June, 2020. The FBR has already exempted customs duty, regulatory duty, and additional customs duty on the import of such items till June 30, 2021.

