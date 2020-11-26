Gender-based violence: WPC, UN Women Pakistan launch 16-day drive

ISLAMABAD: The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) and United Nations (UN) Women Pakistan on Wednesday jointly kicked off Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) drive, a 16-day global campaign that takes place each year from November 25 to December 10— indicating that violence against women is the “most pervasive violation of human rights worldwide.”

November 25 is observed as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women whereas December 10 is observed as International Human Rights Day, worldwide, annually.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser presided over a related ceremony organised in connection with the campaign’s launch.

In connection with the campaign, National Assembly of Pakistan went orange to show solidarity.

Speaking at the event, the speaker NA said the government is committed to end violence against women as a topmost priority. “It’s time to recognize the role of women and take substantial steps for ensuring equal participation of women in legislation. Gender equality cannot be achieved without ending violence against women and girls. Women need to be encouraged and motivated and the present government is committed for the protection of women’s rights and providing them safe environment,” he said.

“In order to give women their due status, we also need to change the mindset and behaviour. Joint efforts are needed to bring them into mainstream,” Qaiser added. Secretary WPC Munaza Hassan said “With C0VID-19 resurgence, the world retreats inside homes due to lockdowns, making situation even worse for women. Escalation in already existing pandemic of violence against women is quite visible.”

The Constitution of Pakistan negates any discrimination on the basis of gender she said adding that Articles 25 (3) and 34 are the two most significant articles that ensure protection of women.

Resident Coordinator United Nations in Pakistan Julien Harneis said the World Economic Forum places Pakistan at 151 out of 153 countries in its latest Global Gender Gap Report. “But a positive sign is that women have around 24 percent representation in both houses of the Parliament, and women parliamentarians contributed 33 per cent of the parliamentary business. With more women in power and decision-making, we can make great strides in advancing women’s empowerment and gender equality and eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls,” he said.

Women lawmakers from different political parties as well as representatives from the government, UN agencies and civil society participated in the event.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, this year’s theme for the 16 Days of Activism against GBV is “Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!” The theme calls for prioritizing support and funding to essential services for GBV prevention and response especially in the COVID-19 situation.

