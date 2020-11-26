32 newly-elected members of GBLA take oath

ISLAMABAD: Thirty-two out of total 33 newly-elected members of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) took oath on Wednesday, which marked the formal inauguration of the new legislative assembly following November 15 elections.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tops the list with 16 general and six reserved seats. Out of total 33 members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, 32 took oath as Amjad Hussain of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had won two seats.

The PPP has won five seats, including reserved seats.

The PML-N has won three seats, including a reserved seat for women.

The Gilgit-Baltistan election was held on November 15 this month while the election for one seat was held on November 22.

Other parties, including the PPP and the PML-N have accused the PTI of massive rigging in the election, and refused to accept the results, but they did not boycott the oath-taking ceremony.

The opposition parties especially the PPP and the PML-N have accused of nexus between the chief election commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan and the PTI government in the Centre, but the later vehemently denied the allegations.

The chief election commissioner said that if the opposition parties had any evidence, it should be brought to light or else they must stop the rhetoric of rigging.

