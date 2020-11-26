Three get seven-year imprisonment

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday convicted three persons Zaheer Nasir, Zeeshan Mehmood and Muhammad Maqsood for seven years imprisonment each for robbing millions of rupees from public at large in the name of investment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 million on each convict in addition to the jail term. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against the convicts in 2019.

