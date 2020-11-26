Ilma University convocation

KARACHI: The 15th convocation of Ilma University was held on its main campus here.

The illuminated ambience of the event sparkled as 310 graduates were awarded their degrees. One of the graduates said, “This is the proudest moment of my life. I am really glad that Ilma organized such a beautiful ceremony to honour us.”

The Chancellor, Noman Lakhani (T.I.), Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood and the board of governors graced this glorious occasion which was hosted by the university’s registrar, Syed Kashif Rafi. The 15th convocation ceremony was a great accomplishment by Ilma University which celebrated the entry of its graduates into the socio-economic sector as a valuable addition to the nation’s manpower.

