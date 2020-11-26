AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
Nov 26, 2020
Pakistan

JI to hold protest in Lower Dir against price hike

Recorder Report 26 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami will hold the fourth protest rally in Lower Dir on Sunday under its ongoing campaign against inflation, unemployment and interest based economy, says it’s Secretary General Ameerul Azim.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Wednesday, he said huge gatherings during the three rallies in Bajaur, Buner and Mingora proved masses were not satisfied with the policies of the PTI government.

The incapable rulers, he said, not only continued the policies of the previous governments, they brought further deterioration in key sectors.

Considering the severity of the situation, he said, the JI had decided to organize the masses to put pressure on the government that it either should make sincere efforts to fix the problems or get ready to go home.

Meanwhile, JI Deputy Emir Liaqat Baloch said that economy had almost collapsed due to ill planning of the rulers and the government was in full control of the feudal lords, agents of imperialistic forces and mafias.

The prices of basic commodities, he said, touched the skies and people were starving because they lost buying capacity due to unavailability of earning opportunities in the market.

In the prevailing crises, he said, the government and mainstream opposition parties had completely turned blind eyes to the plight of the public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

