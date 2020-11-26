AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CHCC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
DGKC 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.8%)
EFERT 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HASCOL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
HBL 128.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.13%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 97.54 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (3.99%)
PAEL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PIBTL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (4.11%)
PSO 190.28 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
SNGP 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 52.90 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.06%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.52%)
BR30 21,088 Increased By ▲ 399.67 (1.93%)
KSE100 40,378 Increased By ▲ 514.17 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,016 Increased By ▲ 264.73 (1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Opinion

Partly Facetious: The non-status quo parties

“So I guess support for the non status quo parties has or is evaporating around the world.” “If you are...
Anjum Ibrahim 26 Nov 2020

“So I guess support for the non status quo parties has or is evaporating around the world.”

“If you are referring to Trump’s defeat in the elections then don’t forget that your thesis has a few holes. I mean yes I agree that Trump was a non-status quo guy which may have won him the 2016 elections but not the 2020 elections based no doubt on his delivery but don’t forget Trump was backed by a status quo party the Republican party and….and wait the 2020 elections may have unseated him but not the party, I mean Democrats did not win a resounding majority in the House….”

“That’s true reminds me of The Khan in the 2018 elections – he was a non-status quo guy.….why are you coughing? Ah a Corona test is in order….”

“I apologize the coffee I was drinking went down the wrong way.”

“Hmmm and you reckon you are being very smart: saying it, while not saying it!”

“Well I agree with you that The Khan was a non-status quo guy because he was new to the game; and need I add those before him had already placed certain key bureaucrats who remained loyal to them and here you must appreciate these bureaucrats because loyalty in politics is not the norm….”

“Agreed, the word we have for politicians who change sides as soon as a new government is installed is lota, and you know I can’t quite understand what a lota has to do with a turncoat – a lota is a water pitcher of sorts though not for drinking purposes…”

“And there is your answer – it won’t provide you water to drink, a key requirement for sustaining life.”

“Don’t be facetious – do you think it’s the shape of the spout which kind of reverts back to.…”

“Let it be…anyway The Khan and his party do not have any similarity to Trump and his relations with the Republican party – PTI was created by The Khan on principles of social and legal justice, read equality for all, and was headed by a man who got the votes, not the party if you know what I mean.”

“How is that different from status quo parties – I mean the PML-N voters vote for Nawaz Sharif, the PPP voters vote for the Bhutto Zardaris.”

“Yes but The Khan’s party also has an ideology….”

“Hmmm focus on wealth creation through private sector engagement and then refer to perhaps one of the few remaining communist countries in the world China and…”

“Hey The Khan may make the two compatible and….”

“Yeah, yeah, but my point is that The Khan has inducted status quo people left right and centre who are unlikely to receive more than one vote in any elections…”

“More than one vote?”

“The Khan will vote for them but in a secret ballot…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Anjum Ibrahim

Partly Facetious: The non-status quo parties

ST relief on import of 61 Covid-related items

PM apprehends impending harm to economy

EU derivatives decision leaves London in the lurch

RLNG-fired power plants: Sell-off plan faces difficult situation

Increase in power, gas tariffs deferred by 3 to 4 years: SAPM

Expensive energy ‘biggest’ problem, WEF told

Six major generals promoted to rank of lieutenant general

UN given dossier on India

Key findings of OICCI IPR Survey 2020 announced

Reconstitution of PTV board: PM expresses his displeasure

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.