Australian, NZ shares gain

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: Australian shares finished higher on Wednesday, lifted by the formal start of US President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to the White House and as investors also expect a swift economic revival on coronavirus vaccine progress.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.6% higher at 6,683.300 points.

Financials added more than 2% with the “Big Four” banks ending in the black.

In New Zealand, benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained for a third straight session to finish 0.9% higher.—Reuters