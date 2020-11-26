AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CHCC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
DGKC 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.8%)
EFERT 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HASCOL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
HBL 128.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.13%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 97.54 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (3.99%)
PAEL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PIBTL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (4.11%)
PSO 190.28 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
SNGP 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 52.90 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.06%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.52%)
BR30 21,088 Increased By ▲ 399.67 (1.93%)
KSE100 40,378 Increased By ▲ 514.17 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,016 Increased By ▲ 264.73 (1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

British stocks sink

Reuters 26 Nov 2020

LONDON: British stocks came off vaccine-fuelled highs on Wednesday after Finance Minister Rishi Sunak flagged a major hit to economic growth from the coronavirus, prompting an index of domestically-exposed stocks to mark its worst tumble in nearly a month.

The midcap index closed 1.1% lower, with industrials and consumer discretionary stocks weighing the most. The blue-chip index shed 0.6%, dragged by major banks and healthcare stocks.

Uncertainty over the UK’s exit from Europe also hurt sentiment, after the European Union’s head said the bloc could not guarantee a trade deal, and was prepared for a no-deal Brexit.

British stocks had touched a multi-month highs on the back of several positive updates in the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

But even amid progress towards a cure, the pandemic’s economic ructions are just beginning to be felt. Britain’s budget deficit is expected to climb to its highest level outside wartime, and its economy will shrink by 11.3% in 2020, Sunak said while unveiling a one-year spending plan.

Among individual movers, Unilever topped the FTSE 100 with a 5% jump, ahead of the Nov. 29 deadline for the cross-border merger of its British and Dutch corporate entities.

Roadside recovery company AA Plc jumped 7.1% after it agreed a sale to private equity groups that values the company at 219 million pounds.

Publisher Future bottomed out the midcap index after it agreed to buy the owner of price comparison website Go Compare for 594 million pounds ($793 million).

British stocks sink

ST relief on import of 61 Covid-related items

PM apprehends impending harm to economy

EU derivatives decision leaves London in the lurch

RLNG-fired power plants: Sell-off plan faces difficult situation

Increase in power, gas tariffs deferred by 3 to 4 years: SAPM

Expensive energy ‘biggest’ problem, WEF told

Six major generals promoted to rank of lieutenant general

UN given dossier on India

Key findings of OICCI IPR Survey 2020 announced

Reconstitution of PTV board: PM expresses his displeasure

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.