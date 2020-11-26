Country has sufficient stock of PPEs

ISLAMABAD: The sixth meeting of the Cabinet Committee formed to monitor stock position and national needs of Personal Protective Equipment was held on Wednesday in the Ministry of Commerce. The meeting was chaired by Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood and attended by Federal Ministers for Industries & Production, Hammad Azhar and Science & Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and representative of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination.

The committee reviewed the availability of stock of PPE items in the country in the wake of second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and expressed satisfaction that sufficient stock of PPEs are available in country and no complaint of shortage has been received from any quarter.—PR

