NH&MP emergency helpline 130: PTA declares all calls free of charge

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has declared that all calls made to the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) emergency helpline 130 will be free of charge.

In this regard, IG Motorways Kaleem Imam met the Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (retd) on Wednesday at the PTA Headquarters.

During the meeting, issues related to telecom coverage on different motorways and highways including M-3 and Hazara Expressway were also discussed. The chairman PTA assured that the PTA would extend all support to the NH&MP in facilitating road users and the public.

