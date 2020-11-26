Development of Balochistan: Punjab govt playing comprehensive role: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that provincial government is playing a comprehensive role in the development of Balochistan and Punjab will continue to play its role of an elder brother.

He said this while talking to a delegation led by Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Minister Industries Haji Muhammad Khan Toor Utman Khel called on him, here today.

The delegation thanked the CM for his exemplary initiatives taken for the welfare and betterment of the people of Balochistan. Zahoor Ahmad Buledi lauded the spirit of the CM Punjab for working together for the strengthening, development and progress of Pakistan. He said that Usman Buzdar has played a commendable role for bridging the gap between Punjab and Balochistan. Haji Muhammad Khan Toor Utman Khel appreciated the services of Sardar Usman Buzdar for promoting provincial harmony.

The CM said on the occasion that the development of Balochistan along with the progress of Punjab is equally important for him that is why there is the quota of Baloch students in Punjab’s public and private universities. The quota for female students from Balochistan has been increased in 8 women’s universities of Punjab and 360 seats have been reserved for female Baloch students. Two seats will be reserved in every degree programme of every women’s university of Punjab. He said that Punjab government has started various development projects in Balochistan as a goodwill gesture including setting up of Punjab House in Gwadar and a centre for the devotees in Taftan. A technical college is being established in Kharan, while a branch of Bank of Punjab and Rescue 1122 Center is being established in Musa Khel besides providing transport and other facilities for the college. Hospital is also being set up in Turbat.

