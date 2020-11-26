AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
Son of ex-PM Gillani arrested in Multan

NNI 26 Nov 2020

MULTAN: Police on Wednesday arrested Ali Musa Gillani, the son of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani after he reached Chehlyak police station in Multan to stage a protest.

According to details, Ali Musa Gillani went to the Chehlyak police station to express solidarity with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) activists, who were arrested by the police for taking out a rally in the city.

As soon as he reached the police station, the cops also apprehended him. The PPP activists have gathered in large numbers outside the police station to protest over the arrest of Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the arrest of Ali Musa Gillani and termed it hooliganism from the incumbent selected rulers.

“The government elected through rigging is now bent upon suppressing people’s voice,” he said adding that those trying to stop anti-government protest will not succeed in their efforts.

Bilawal Bhutto said that holding a peaceful protest was a constitutional right and barring it was against the constitution. He demanded the Punjab police authorities to immediately release Ali Musa Gillani.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is planning to hold a massive power show in Multan on November 30 and Yousaf Raza Gillani on November 12 claimed that it would be the largest political rally in the region.

He said that PPP has submitted an application to DC Multan for permission of venue at Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh and has assured the administration that all the SOPs regarding COVID-19 would be followed.

