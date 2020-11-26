KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (November 25, 2020).

============================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================== Shaffi Securities At-Tahur Ltd. 120,000 20.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 120,000 20.00 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Fauji Fertilizer 200 104.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 104.00 Fikree's (SMC) Habib Bank Ltd. 1,500 129.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 129.00 EFG Hermes Hond Atlas Cars 81,100 287.63 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 81,100 287.63 AKD Sec. Lucky Cement 30,500 648.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,500 648.05 JS Global Cap. Oil & Gas Dev. Co. 500,000 97.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 97.40 Standard Cap. Sec. P. S. O. 5,000 187.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 187.05 BMA Capital Pakgen Power Ltd. 2,000,000 18.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 18.00 ============================================================================== Total Turnover 2,738,300 ==============================================================================

