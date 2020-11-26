AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CHCC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
DGKC 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.8%)
EFERT 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HASCOL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
HBL 128.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.13%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 97.54 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (3.99%)
PAEL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PIBTL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (4.11%)
PSO 190.28 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
SNGP 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 52.90 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.06%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.52%)
BR30 21,088 Increased By ▲ 399.67 (1.93%)
KSE100 40,378 Increased By ▲ 514.17 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,016 Increased By ▲ 264.73 (1.58%)
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (November 25, 2020).

==============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================
Member                  Company                             Turnover     Rates
Name                                                       of Shares
==============================================================================
Shaffi Securities       At-Tahur Ltd.                        120,000     20.00
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             120,000     20.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.      Fauji Fertilizer                         200    104.00
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 200    104.00
Fikree's (SMC)          Habib Bank Ltd.                        1,500    129.00
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,500    129.00
EFG Hermes              Hond Atlas Cars                       81,100    287.63
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              81,100    287.63
AKD Sec.                Lucky Cement                          30,500    648.05
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              30,500    648.05
JS Global Cap.          Oil & Gas Dev. Co.                   500,000     97.40
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500,000     97.40
Standard Cap. Sec.      P. S. O.                               5,000    187.05
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,000    187.05
BMA Capital             Pakgen Power Ltd.                  2,000,000     18.00
                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,000,000     18.00
==============================================================================
                        Total Turnover                     2,738,300
==============================================================================

