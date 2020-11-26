Markets
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (November 25, 2020).
==============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==============================================================================
Shaffi Securities At-Tahur Ltd. 120,000 20.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 120,000 20.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Fauji Fertilizer 200 104.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 104.00
Fikree's (SMC) Habib Bank Ltd. 1,500 129.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 129.00
EFG Hermes Hond Atlas Cars 81,100 287.63
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 81,100 287.63
AKD Sec. Lucky Cement 30,500 648.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,500 648.05
JS Global Cap. Oil & Gas Dev. Co. 500,000 97.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 97.40
Standard Cap. Sec. P. S. O. 5,000 187.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 187.05
BMA Capital Pakgen Power Ltd. 2,000,000 18.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 18.00
==============================================================================
Total Turnover 2,738,300
==============================================================================
