Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
26 Nov 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (November 25, 2020).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
289,158,387 161,793,175 11,505,845,429 6,349,955,400
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,254,231,128 -1,639,195,700 (384,964,572)
Local Individuals 11,763,062,364 (11,673,109,418) 89,952,946
Local Corporates 5,822,355,237 (5,527,343,611) 295,011,626
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.