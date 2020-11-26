KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (November 25, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 289,158,387 161,793,175 11,505,845,429 6,349,955,400 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,254,231,128 -1,639,195,700 (384,964,572) Local Individuals 11,763,062,364 (11,673,109,418) 89,952,946 Local Corporates 5,822,355,237 (5,527,343,611) 295,011,626 ===============================================================================

