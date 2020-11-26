KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (November 25, 2020).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 159.78 159.79 159.70 159.48 159.22 158.84 158.44 EUR 190.32 190.40 190.48 190.33 190.15 189.83 189.47 GBP 213.45 213.49 213.46 213.19 212.87 212.39 211.89 ===========================================================================

