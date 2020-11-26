The ‘Gyara-Gyara’ extravaganza!

Where sales in Pakistan were once only seasonal and that too profoundly limited; they have played a contributory role in the growth of retail segment in the country in recent years. Today all seasonal, cultural, religious, and social festivities and events see brands offering discounts to attract customers where online presence and ecommerce websites have particularly helped during Covid-19 times. With its origin in China and now one of the biggest shopping days in the world, 11.11 among other sales has also gained the status of a shopping festival in Pakistan over the last couple of years. 11.11 is a symbol that represents the Chinese shopping season that is globally known as Singles’ Day Sale, Double 11 or 11.11 sale – localized as Gyara-Gyara in Pakistan.

Where almost all brands had their versions of 11.11 sales and shopping discounts; it is Daraz Pakistan’s flagship endeavor. Daraz 11.11 (Gyara-Gyara) sale is Pakistan’s biggest “online sale” of the year with discounts on all categories of retail, which brought discounts worth Rs50 crore on over 15 million products this year.

The significance of 11.11 is also more for Daraz as it is a completely an online event. Talking to BR Research, Ehsan Saya – Managing Director Daraz, Pakistan shared some stats that show the business that was generated during the shopping festival. He highlighted that the cumulative page views generated in 7 days stood over 2 billion; a 75 percent year-on-year growth in 15 million assortment of both local and international products; and a 35 percent year-on-year growth in digital payments, which was 50 percent of the total customer shopping spend. He also highlighted that the top sellers on the platform made 15 times more sales on 11.11 than a regular day. Mobile phones, electronics and groceries were the top three selling categories, which matches the general trend in ecommerce in Pakistan in general these days.

The insights and highlights from the Daraz 11.11 also show that Karachi Lahore, and Rawalpindi were the top cities for orders with smaller cities like Mirpur district and Bhanbore emerging as new markets. Mr. Ehsan Saya added that the platform’s footprint further expanded across the country with sellers and buyers not only from key urban centers but also from semi-urban geographies including Khanewal, Gujranwala, Sialkot among 150 cities.

Initiated by Alibaba globally and adopted by many e-commerce platforms and retailers, 11.11 or Single’s Day has spread across many regions, particularly Asia over the past decade. A key reason for the trend is the surge in consumption in Asia due to the growth in population and rising middle class, which both are also driving factors for retailing and ecommerce in Pakistan. And recently, investment in an ecommerce website by almost every retailer as well as progress in e-payment systems amid Covid-19 has increased both the sellers and buyers in the country.