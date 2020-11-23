AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
PM for taking all possible steps to check spread of coronavirus, protect lives of common people

  • He also directed to summon the meeting of National Coordination Committee on COVID0-19 for consultation and taking various decisions in that regard.
APP 23 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed to take all possible steps to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and protect the lives of common people.

He also directed to summon the meeting of National Coordination Committee on COVID0-19 for consultation and taking various decisions in that regard.

The prime minister was presiding over a high level meeting to review the overall situation of coronavirus in the country.

Besides federal ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Shafqat Mehmood, Hammad Azhar, Senator Shbili Faraz, Ejaz Shah and Asad Umar, the meeting was attended by special assistants Sania Nishtar and Dr Faisal Sultan, Advisor to PM Abdul Razzak Dawood and Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan.

The prime minister said Pakistan had been successful in tackling the first wave of coronavirus due to its effective strategy and timely decisions, which was also recognized by the world.

Now during the second wave as well they should not at all abandon seriousness, balance and precautions, he added.

The meeting was told about the decisions taken in the meeting of National Command and Control Center (NCOC).

The prime minister was briefed in detail about various aspects of COVID-19 pandemic, including its spread in the country, loss of previous lives and the capacity of hospitals.

