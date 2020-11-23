AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
Coronavirus resurge: PM summons NCC meeting tomorrow

Imran Khan will be briefed on the measures taken to curb the spread of global pandemic and he is expected to give final approval on the closure of educational institutions, which was announced earlier by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.
BR Web Desk Updated 23 Nov 2020

Big decisions are expected as Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to review coronavirus situation across the country.

Geo News citing its sources reported that officials from NCOC officials and the Ministry of Health and Education will attend the meeting.

They will discuss the growing trend of COVID-19 infections across the country.

Imran Khan will be briefed on the measures taken to curb the spread of global pandemic, and he is expected to give final approval on the closure of educational institutions, which was announced earlier by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Important decisions are expected to be taken during the meeting which can include more smart lockdowns in different parts of the country.

As per the analytics data, about 211 people across Pakistan died due to COVID-19 in past week, averaging over 30 deaths a day.

With an average of 2,556.7 cases per day, a total of 17,897 infections were recorded while 6,051 patients recovered in Pakistan in the past week.

